Renova Energy Adds High Tech Teammate to RenovaPLUS Cleaning Team
This is a game changer, especially for solar systems mounted on clay tile roofs. We’re always looking to improve service and customer satisfaction, and this cleaning drone certainly fits the bill!”PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some Renova customers needing their solar panels cleaned may soon hear whirring in the air rather than boots on the roof now that Renova Energy is the first company in the Coachella Valley to add a Sherpa Drone to their team.
— Scott Perez, Chief Experience Officer, Renova Energy
The Lucid Bot Sherpa Drone, dubbed SkyPlus, is controlled from the ground, but sprays a high-pressure stream of water as directed.
“This is a game changer, especially for solar systems mounted on clay tile roofs that are susceptible to cracks,” explained Scott Perez, Chief Experience Officer with Renova. “We’re always looking to improve service and customer satisfaction, and this cleaning drone certainly fits the bill!”
Connected to a water tank on the ground, SkyPlus can cover more than 300 sq. ft. every 60 seconds, so it can also work faster than its human counterpart. Lucid Bot already has more than 100 drones in operation across the country, and Renova is looking forward to expanding their fleet after their initial test and implementation period.
About Renova Energy
Since 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and deep experience for residential applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. This Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs.
Renova Energy provides access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to help reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.
RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, services of Renova Energy, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers — the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems producing at top levels.
