31st Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet February 16

TOPEKA—The 31st Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by conference call at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 16, to set the schedule to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.



The vacancy was created by the January 8 death of District Magistrate Judge Thomas Mikulka. He served in Woodson County.



The 31st Judicial District is composed of Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties.



Public access



The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process



The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Woodson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 31st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Richard Pringle, Chanute; Nancy Burns and John Chenoweth, Fredonia; Douglas Depew, Neodesha; Craig Mentzer, Neosho Falls; Shelia Lampe, Piqua; and Donald Greg Taylor, Stark.