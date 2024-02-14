Submit Release
- Milford receives $1.9 million for wastewater improvements

Salt Lake City (Feb. 14, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $986,000 grant and a $986,000 low-interest loan for a wastewater improvement project at the Feb. 1, 2024, meeting.

“We recognize the pressing importance of enhancing our wastewater systems to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for current and future generations,” expressed Jerry Taylor, board member and Garfield County Commissioner. "It exemplifies the commitment of the Permanent Community Impact Board to empower Utah communities.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

