Become an Eclipse Explorer!

Packed with interactive activities and featuring Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society, and CaLisa Lee, a Planetary Society volunteer, the booklet serves as a comprehensive guide for young explorers interested in eclipses, with each activity thoughtfully designed to suit children aged 5-10. 

Children who complete the booklet's activities can proudly earn their badge and official certification as a Junior Ranger. As an added bonus, each booklet comes equipped with an eclipse viewer, ensuring participants can safely view both eclipses.

The Eclipse Junior Ranger program will be offered at participating National Park Service sites in the path of the April 8, 2024 eclipse. While booklets and badges will be available in participating U.S. National Parks, quantities are limited. Call ahead or visit the website of your park destination to confirm availability.

You can also download the Eclipse Explorer booklet and enjoy the activities at home!

