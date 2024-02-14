Belinda Carlisle, Billy Porter, Spencer Battiest And Others To Be Recognized During Diversity Honors On March 9

Billy Porter; Photo credit: Meredith Truax Belinda Carlisle; Photo credit: Bill Photography Spencer Battiest; Photo credit: Danielle Buljan

Diversity Honors, to benefit Harvey Milk Foundation & The Pride Center at Equality Park, is set for Mar. 9, 2024 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Diversity Honors celebrates the vision of Harvey Milk and the dream for a better tomorrow filled with the hope for equality and a world without hate.” — Susan Renneisen, VP, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Honors, the globally renowned celebration that benefits Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park, exclusively hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, is set to recognize those who are transforming lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. The foundation will bestow three Harvey Milk Medals to honor music pioneer, multiple Grammy Award-winner and LGBTQ+ activist Belinda Carlisle, the fabulous, out and proud Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, playwright and activist Billy Porter and Native American (Seminole/Choctaw) award-winning singer/songwriter, actor and producer Spencer Battiest. Mark Hunter Seymour will receive The Pride Center at Equality Park Alan Schubert Award. Tatiana Williams and the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida will receive Diversity Honors awards.

“Diversity Honors celebrates the vision of Harvey Milk and the dream for a better tomorrow filled with the hope for equality and a world without hate,” said Susan Renneisen, vice president of community affairs and special events for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “We are honored to produce this event, in support of the Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park, which recognizes those who are transforming lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness. Billy Porter, Belinda Carlisle and Spencer Battiest along with a host of local honorees are well-deserving of this salute for all they do to make the world a more united place for everyone.”

The cocktail chic event will begin with an elaborate cocktail reception featuring entertainment by Miss Bouvee. A seated dining experience in the Grand Ballroom will immediately follow with musical entertainment by international singer/songwriter Debby Holiday and the awards presentation. The celebration continues with the STOLI “Spirit of Change” after-party poolside at The Guitar Hotel where guests can look forward to STOLI espresso martinis, mermaids and magicians. The night signifies the unveiling of a bold new face and global rebrand for STOLI, a world-renowned premium vodka brand and a longtime sponsor of Diversity Honors. The vodka leader will launch its “Spirit of Change” campaign in celebration of transformative people.

The event is a collaborative effort that will continue to keep South Florida on the international stage of LGBT+ rights and activism in honor of Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States who was assassinated shortly after winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and has since gone on to become an icon and beacon of light for the global LGBTQ+ community. This year marks the 46th anniversary of Harvey Milk’s historic election.

The Harvey Milk Foundation has worked on the ground in over 60 nations with local LGBTQ organizations, community-based programs, diplomats, and government representatives to support emerging and struggling communities in some of the most challenging and difficult human rights environments in the globe. In a single decade, the Milk Foundation has become the premier global LGBTQ rights NGO working alongside local, regional, state, and national organizers to create a world that is free from discrimination and where equality and the celebration of diversity replaces the hate and violence that has been historically systemic for our LGBTQ community. www.milkfoundation.org.

For more than 31 years, The Pride Center has provided a welcoming, safe space that celebrates, nurtures and empowers the LGBTQ communities and its friends and neighbors in South Florida. The Pride Center’s programs and services meet the distinct socio-economic, health, spiritual and safety needs of the LGBTQ community. www.pridecenterflorida.org.

Over the years, Diversity Honors has paid tribute to an impressive roster of honorees including TV personality Meghan McCain, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, Judy and Dennis Shepard, Bollywood star Celina Jaitly; transgender YouTube viral inspiration Ryland Whittington, transgender teen activist Jazz Jennings, singer/actress Deborah Cox, drag TV star Latrice Royale; Phill Wilson, founder of the Black AIDS Institute, among others.

Diversity Honors is exclusively hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, with Platinum Sponsor DMK – Danne Montague-King, Diamond Sponsors STOLI Vodka and Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, supporting sponsors Davidoff of Geneva, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, Dex Imaging and Ludwig Framemakers and media sponsors HOTspots Happening Out, OutClique and OutSFL!

For more details, visit www.DiversityHonors.org.