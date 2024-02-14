My Career in Data Season 2 Episode 6: Kirk Grant, Senior Consultant, Data Analytics and Visualization, ERM

Welcome back to season two of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we talk with Kirk Grant, a Senior Consultant for Data Analytics and Visualization at ERM, about how the Covid-19 pandemic and following his curiosity led to his career in data.

