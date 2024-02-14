CBP officers seize over $5.3 million in narcotics at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized narcotics that totaled over $5,300,000 in street value.
“These seizures highlight our officers’ commitment to interdicting illicit narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Laredo CBP officers continue to maintain a robust enforcement posture, successfully disrupting cross-border drug smuggling attempts.”
The first seizure occurred on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2006 Utility 4000 trailer hauling an empty trailer for a secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 2,327.77 pounds of alleged marijuana within the trailer. The narcotics have a street value of $5,207,501.
The second seizure occurred later that evening at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2012 Volvo trailer hauling an empty flatbed for a secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 22.82 pounds of alleged cocaine within the flatbed. The narcotics have a street value of $112,548.
The narcotics in both seizures have a combined street value of $5,320,049.
CBP seized the narcotics and both trailers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizures.
