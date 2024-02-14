The Mighty Six-Ninety (690): A California Radio’s Epic Treasure Hunt in the '80s Inspires New Book

"The Mighty Six-Ninety (690)" by Alexander Hamilton Cherin Alexander Hamilton Cherin

Based on real events, "The Mighty Six-Ninety (690)" follows a diverse cast of characters as they embark on an ambitious California radio station's treasure hunt

Alex Cherin puts you in the stands cheering for the characters he develops so well. You will love ‘The Mighty Six-Ninety (690).'” — Bob Foster, former Mayor of Long Beach, California