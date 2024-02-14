Acapulco renews its main economic activity through travel

Beautiful Sunsets Await you in Acapulco One of the most breathaking views of Acapulco Bay Nature is Precious Here in Acapulco

• Recovers segments such as meetings and welcomes cruises • Increases to 6,535 rooms and more than 1,000 Airbnbs available

SPRING, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The constant work of the government of Guerrero, citizen participation and private businesses in the reconstruction, cleaning and relaunching of Acapulco, has generated good expectations for the tourism sector as the confidence and preference of tourists in this beach destination continues to grow.

The solidarity and combined efforts so that Acapulco provides more and better travel services for visitors every day is reflected in the increase in its hotel occupancy in the first holiday weekend of this year. According to statistics from SECTUR Guerrero, which covers February 3 to 5, Acapulco obtained an average of 65 percent occupancy, with an influx of 17 thousand tourists, which generated an economic impact of almost 10 million dollars.

Despite the challenges presented, Acapulco's resilience and spirit have never been stronger. The city has not only restored its communications infrastructure but has also opened tourist service establishments. Visitors to this destination will witness a city that combines modern conveniences with its rich cultural heritage, framed by stunning natural beauty.

Highlights of how Acapulco is preparing to welcome visitors:

Acapulco ready to receive large meetings with more hotel rooms available

The tourism segment of meetings is resumed with the Congress of the National Association of Veterinary Doctors Specialists in Small Species, in the Diamante Zone at Expo Mundo Imperial. In that sense, Acapulco is now ready for the 31st edition of the Mexican Tennis Open 2024, to be held from February 26 to March 2, of this year.

The advancement of hotel infrastructure is increasingly noticeable; there are currently 6,535 rooms available and an average of more than 1,000 accommodations through Airbnb.

Acapulco is ready with 144 hotels, of which 11 are in the Diamante Zone, 64 in the Dorada Zone, 8 in Pie de la Cuesta and 61 in the Traditional zone, as of the February 2nd update of the secretary of State Tourism.

Revitalized Beach Fronts

The famous beaches of Acapulco, from Barra Vieja, Playa Condesa, Playa Papagayo, Caleta y Caletilla and Pie de la Cuesta, are better than ever. Nature has been generous with both the beaches and the sea, maintaining its beauty, cleanliness, and natural warmth.

The connectivity of the destination is reinforced

With close coordination between the three levels of Government, Acapulco continues to strengthen air, sea and land connectivity.

Currently, the Acapulco International Airport is operating with Aeroméxico, Volaris and Viva Aerobús, airlines that have arrivals from CDMX, Guadalajara and Tijuana, at various times. Another alternative is through the multiple bus lines that arrive to Acapulco.

Connectivity has materialized in recent events, such as the reactivation of hotel rooms, the holding of conferences and conventions, as well as the arrival of large cruise ships.

Thanks to the arrival of the cruises, a tourism value chain is activated, tour operating companies, tourist guides, restaurants, artisans, and businesses in general, who receive the cruise passengers and crew members who are ready to get to know the destination and its benefits.

Gratitude to visitors prevails

After the launch of the #AcapulcoTeDaLasGracias Campaign of the Government of the State of Guerrero headed by Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda, through the State Secretariat of Tourism and the Trust for the Promotion of Tourism of Acapulco, an increase in the registration of the platform is reflected digital (https://visitacapulco.travel/), with more than 50 companies joining this initiative.

Acapulco shines at La Nao International Festival

This beach destination continues to remember its origins as a meeting point of cultures, which is why the La Nao Acapulco International Festival continues to consolidate itself as a representative cultural artistic event of Guerrero.

In its 17th edition, the Municipal Government once again took this event to the most remote neighborhoods and communities, with the aim of continuing to promote culture and the reconstruction of the social fabric.

With various traveling activities, before thousands of Acapulqueños and tourists, it concluded with the presentation of the renowned Mexican singer and composer, Pepe Aguilar, along with his children Angela Aguilar and Leonardo Aguilar.

Special mention for Acapulco at FITUR Spain 2024

The port of Acapulco is strengthened in international tourism promotion and with the objective of communicating the tourist reactivation, the #AcapulcoRenacera campaign was launched in collaboration with the Federal Tourism Secretariat, achieving a positive impact before more than 50 international media during the International Tourism Fair in Spain.

Resulting in 20 interviews with local and international media, where detailed information was shared about the state's tourist destinations, especially Acapulco, declared ready to receive the Tianguis Turístico 2024 next April.

The new date of the Premier Padel tournament was also announced, to be held from March 18 to 24 at the GNP Arena. Likewise, the second edition of the Beach Soccer Tournament was confirmed next December, at the GNP Arena in Acapulco, with the participation of 8 international teams, women’s, and men's.

Acapulco is ready.

Acapulco invites the world to witness its remarkable transformation by becoming our visitors. Those who visit us in the coming weeks will feel the enormous satisfaction of contributing to the well-being of thousands of families who make a living from tourism.

