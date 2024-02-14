Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,357 in the last 365 days.

FemFest 2024 Announces Dynamic Lineup for International Women's Day Extravaganza

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural FemFest 2024, curated by the esteemed trio of Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, and Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin, is proud to announce a star-studded lineup of influential women ready to inspire and empower audiences on International Women's Day.

Presenters at FemFest 2024 Include:
- Dr. Heavenly Kimes: Bravo TV star, cosmetic dentist, and business mogul
- Dr. Jackie Walters: Renowned medical professional and television personality
- Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin: Award-winning Weight Loss Specialist and wellness coach
- Stormy Wellington: Multimillion Dollar Business Guru
- Candace Holyfield-Parker (Six Figure Spa Chick): Serial Entrepreneur and owner of the global platform empowering spa professionals.
- Charnita Horton: Financial Literacy Expert
- Vanessa Parker: Sound Bath Experience
- Dr. Ebonee Gresham: Motivational Speaker and Healthcare Professional
- Monique Rose Sneed: Serial Entrepreneur and Investor.
- Octavia Conner: Financial Literacy Expert
- Crystal Nasir: Education Executive

FemFest 2024 will unfold at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on March 8, 2024, promising an immersive experience integrating health and wellness, business, and financial empowerment. Attendees can anticipate engaging panels, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities with like-minded trailblazers.

These impactful conversations will be expertly moderated by renowned media personalities Stephanie Tharpe, a Forbes Magazine contributor, and radio veteran Ebony Steele.

Secure your spot at FemFest 2024 with tickets starting at $97, available for purchase www.thefemfest.com and Eventbrite. Stay connected for the latest updates on Instagram @thefemfest.

Clorissa Wright
Synergy PR Services
cwright@synergyprservices.com

You just read:

FemFest 2024 Announces Dynamic Lineup for International Women's Day Extravaganza

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more