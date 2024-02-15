New data reveals sustained inequities in maternal and infant outcomes, additional funding needed to address root causes

March for Moms Board Members analysis looks at the impact of National Center for Health Statistics data

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent release of 2022 birth data and provisional maternal and infant mortality data from The National Center for Health Statistics, March for Moms is sharing new analysis of the data analyzed by two of its board members, Eugene Declercq and Dr. Neel Shah. In an article recently published by Health Affairs, Declercq and Shah conclude that persistently high rates of mortality across the United States, with wide racial and geographic inequity, require sustained funding to both fully understand and address the root causes.

“The trends we’re seeing will have significant implications for the resources hospitals and health systems require to provide safe care,” said Dr. Neel Shah, Vice President of the March for Moms Board of Directors.

The National Center for Health Statistics data is the first to reflect the aftermath of the initial three waves of COVID-19 in the United States. The data reveals sustained inequities in maternal and infant outcomes amid substantial shifts in the way people are giving birth.

When analyzing the disparities by race, ethnicity, and state, Declercq and Shah found no noticeable change in birth outcomes following the COVID-19 pandemic. They noted possible plateaus in the surging induction rate and declining birth rate, and a steady increase in home births. Declercq and Shah suggest that 2023 data will bring the U.S. closer to the verge of having a majority of births to non-white individuals noting the rapid rise in births to Latinos, and reference research that suggests abortion restrictions after the Dobbs decision can contribute to a greater number of births from women of color.

“Data can focus attention on challenges that require policy solutions, but it cannot solve them without political will and concerted action,” said Eugene Declercq, a member of the March for Moms board of directors. “If we’re going to see improvements, we need policies that direct more funding to communities to advance innovations within the delivery system.”

March for Moms continues to be a tireless advocate for families on both the state and national levels, focusing on the following pillars of legislative support: equitable access to care, prenatal and postpartum period support for birthing families, investments in community-based care, and reproductive rights. Learn more about March for Moms’ advocacy activity here.

About Dr. Neel Shah: Dr. Neel Shah is the Chief Medical Officer of Maven Clinic, the world’s largest virtual clinic for women’s and family health, and currently serves as Vice President of the March for Moms Board of Directors. Neel is a father, OB/GYN, professor at Harvard University, and the founder of Costs of Care.

About Eugene Declercq: As a member of the March for Moms Board of Directors, Eugene Declercq combines formal training in political science with almost 20 years of experience as a certified childbirth educator to examine policy and practice related to childbirth in the U.S. and abroad.

About March for Moms: March for Moms is non-partisan, 501 (c)(3) non-profit that aligns the diverse voices of families, health care providers, policymakers, and partners to advocate for mothers and families’ health, well-being and equal access to care. For more information, visit https://marchformoms.org/.