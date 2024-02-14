REMINDER: Public comment period for Coastal Resources Commission temporary rules ends Feb. 22

The public comment period for several proposed Coastal Resources Commission temporary rules ends Feb. 22.

The CRC held public hearings Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 to receive comment on the temporary rules: 07H .0507, .0508, .0509, 07I .0702, 07J .0203, .0204, .0206, .0207, .0208, 07M .0401, .0402, .0403, .0701, .0703, .0704 and .1101. Written comments must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. Feb.22.

Members of the public may submit written comments on these rules by email to Angela.Willis@deq.nc.gov or by US Mail to: Tancred Miller, Director, Division of Coastal Management, 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City, NC 28557. Please list “Temporary Rules” in the subject line.

All comments received at the public hearing, by email and mail will be considered during review of the proposed rules.

The CRC held a specially called meeting Dec. 13, 2023, and voted to send the temporary rules out for public comment.

The Division of Coastal Management

The Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve, and manage North Carolina’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.



The NC Department of Environmental Quality:

The primary mission of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is to provide science-based environmental stewardship for the health and prosperity of all North Carolinians. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is the lead stewardship agency for the protection of North Carolina's environmental resources. The organization, which has offices from the mountains to the coast, administers regulatory programs designed to protect air quality, water quality, and the public's health, and works to advance an all-of-the-above energy strategy that fits North Carolina's needs. Please visit our website at the Department of Environmental Quality for more information.

