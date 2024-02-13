FTC to Host Virtual Workshop on Private Equity in Health Care

The Federal Trade Commission will host a virtual workshop, Private Capital, Public Impact: An FTC Workshop on Private Equity in Health Care, on March 5, 2024, to examine the role of private equity investment in health care markets.

The workshop will bring together government officials, academics, economists, practitioners, and members of the public to discuss private equity’s impact in health care. The workshop will examine the growing concerns in this area and what the federal government is doing to address any harmful effects.

FTC Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya will provide remarks at the workshop.

The workshop is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on the FTC’s website. The workshop agenda will be posted to the event page prior to the event. A link to view the workshop will be posted to the FTC’s website the day of the event.