Safe2Drive Introduces an Audio Read-Along Component to Its Online Texas Adult Driver Education Course
Safe2Drive announces the launch of an audio read-along component that will be included for free with its online Texas Adult Driver Education course.
Our goal is to make driver education effective and engaging, ultimately creating safer drivers on our roads.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe2Drive, a leading provider of online traffic safety and driver education courses, announces the launch of an audio read-along component that will be included for free with its TDLR-approved online Texas Adult Driver Education course.
— Carl Reese, Owner of Safe2Drive
Safe2Drive’s Texas Adult Driver Education course is a 6-hour online course tailored to Texas residents ages 18 to 24 who are seeking a convenient way to fulfill their driver education requirement and qualify for their driver’s license. Safe2Drive’s course allows learners to complete their coursework anytime, anywhere, and on any device with an internet connection.
The new read-along audio component allows students to have each course page read aloud to them with the simple click of a button and is available to all students taking the course at no additional cost.
While the audio read-along feature is particularly helpful to students with certain learning impairments that may make reading difficult, it also provides numerous benefits to all students. Studies have shown that having text read aloud can reduce cognitive load, increase focus, and improve cognition, meaning that students may better retain what they’re learning.
"We are thrilled to offer a feature that will make our course more productive for Texas residents," says Carl Reese, the owner of Safe2Drive. "Our goal is to make driver education effective and engaging, ultimately creating safer drivers on our roads."
For more information on Safe2Drive’s Texas Adult Driver Education course and their new read-along component, visit Safe2Drive’s website or contact their dedicated customer service team.
About Safe2Drive
With over twenty years of experience, Safe2Drive is a recognized leader in the traffic safety field. Safe2Drive seeks to make our roadways safer by improving driver behavior through innovative online courses that are offered nation-wide. Their online courses have been vetted by government agencies and proven effective in reducing subsequent traffic violations and collisions.
Customer Support
Safe2Drive
+1 800-763-1297
support@safe2drive.com
