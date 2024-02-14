EU increases humanitarian aid to displaced Karabakh Armenians with extra €5.5 million

On 13 February, the European Commission allocated an additional €5.5 million in humanitarian aid to support the Armenians displaced from the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a press release, the Commission recalled that many people who fled to Armenia during last year’s mass exodus took little or no belongings with them, leaving them dependent on emergency aid.

With this new funding, the EU aims to support people in need with access to food, shelter healthcare, mental health services, and protection.

A total of €1.5 million of this funding is assigned for disaster preparedness to enhance the resilience of vulnerable communities to potential crises. The remaining €4 million of humanitarian funding will mainly provide the displaced people with regular cash transfers and vouchers to help them cover their basic needs.

“This is the first winter for thousands of Karabakh Armenians who fled to Armenia last Autumn. In these challenging times, it is our humanitarian duty to provide protection and assistance to the people most in need,” the EU’s Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said.

The funding comes in addition to the €12.2 million already announced by the European Commission in response to the mass exodus of Karabakh Armenians in September 2023.

