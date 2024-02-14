Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,263 in the last 365 days.

EU increases humanitarian aid to displaced Karabakh Armenians with extra €5.5 million

On 13 February, the European Commission allocated an additional €5.5 million in humanitarian aid to support the Armenians displaced from the Nagorno-Karabakh region. 

In a press release, the Commission recalled that many people who fled to Armenia during last year’s mass exodus took little or no belongings with them, leaving them dependent on emergency aid.

With this new funding, the EU aims to support people in need with access to food, shelter healthcare, mental health services, and protection.

A total of €1.5 million of this funding is assigned for disaster preparedness to enhance the resilience of vulnerable communities to potential crises. The remaining €4 million of humanitarian funding will mainly provide the displaced people with regular cash transfers and vouchers to help them cover their basic needs.

“This is the first winter for thousands of Karabakh Armenians who fled to Armenia last Autumn. In these challenging times, it is our humanitarian duty to provide protection and assistance to the people most in need,” the EU’s Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said.

The funding comes in addition to the €12.2 million already announced by the European Commission in response to the mass exodus of Karabakh Armenians in September 2023.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU increases humanitarian aid to displaced Karabakh Armenians with extra €5.5 million

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more