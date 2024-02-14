Julie Hamp Budget and Operations Administration

Julie Hamp was appointed Deputy Director of the Budget and Operations Administration on January 2, 2024, by Director Heidi E. Washington.

Julie has more than 34 years of experience working in the Department in a wide variety of roles, beginning her career in 1989 as a Corrections Officer at the Carson City Correctional Facility. She then transferred to the former Mid-Michigan Correctional Facility in 1990 and promoted through roles of increasing responsibility, including Special Activities Director, Classification Director, Assistant Resident Unit Supervisor, and Resident Unit Manager.

In 1997 Julie transferred to Central Office, where she served as the Administrative Assistant to the Deputy Director of the Correctional Facilities Administration. In 2001, she took on the role of Deputy Warden at the former Pine River Correctional Facility until 2004 when she returned to Central Office to serve as the Assistant Administrator of the then Office of Risk Management. In 2013 she was promoted to Procurement Manager of the then Bureau of Fiscal Management.

Julie was named Administrator of the newly created Procurement, Monitoring and Compliance Division (PMCD) in 2016, where she served prior to the Deputy Director position. As Administrator of PMCD, Julie led a team of 45 staff in successfully building a comprehensive division that leads the state in monitoring the performance of contracts.

Julie has received many accolades during her service with the Department, including Receiving a Good Government Symbol of Excellence award in 2013, being named Corrections Manager of the Year in 2015, and receiving numerous Teamwork and Leadership Coins over the years for her participation on various work teams.

Julie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University.