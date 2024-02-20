RB Life Brands Pledges 1% of Sales to Empower People & Protect the Planet

Wipe Responsibly, Give Responsibly: RB Life Brands Partners with 1% for the Planet

SCOTCH PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RB Life Brands, a new provider of premium bamboo toilet paper, announces its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility by joining the global non-profit program 1% for the Planet. Through this partnership, RB Life Brands pledges to donate 1% of its annual sales to support critical initiatives tackling sustainability and climate change.

“Joining 1% for the Planet aligns perfectly with our core values at RB Life Brands, where we believe even small actions can have a significant impact,” says John Dimitrakakis, CEO of RB Life Brands. “As a family-owned business, we're not only encouraging communities to “Wipe Responsibly” with our sustainable product, but now we can also ‘give responsibly’ through this meaningful partnership.”

1% for the Planet unites businesses committed to supporting environmental causes by contributing 1% of their annual revenue to approved non-profit organizations. These organizations vetted based on their track record and environmental focus, address crucial issues across the globe.

“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on the ground outcomes," said Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

RB Life Brands demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through its 100% premium, FSC-certified, 3-ply bamboo toilet paper. This hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and septic tank-friendly product prioritizes both environmental and consumer well-being. Additionally, it avoids harmful chemicals like bleach, dyes, and inks, and utilizes recyclable packaging.

By joining forces with 1% for the Planet, RB Life Brands takes its commitment to sustainability a step further, empowering people and protecting the planet, one sheet at a time.

RB Life Brands

RB Life Brands is a family-owned business dedicated to offering sustainable and socially responsible products for everyday life. Their flagship product, premium bamboo toilet paper sets a new standard for environmental responsibility while ensuring ultimate comfort. Owned and operated in America.

1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses to support environmental partners through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved environmental partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses and environmental partners working toward a better future for all. Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.