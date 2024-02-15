Queensland Government Is Falling Backward From Their Targets For Waste Diversion From Landfills

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total waste generated in Queensland has increased from 0.5% in the last financial year. The state has acknowledged that it has a lot of work to do in order to achieve its waste targets. Queensland has to concentrate efforts and has removed more than half of its household rubbish from landfills.

As per the latest data revealed by the government of Queensland, the state generated waste of nearly 9.3 million tonnes, which was 43,700 tonnes last year. Also, the population of the state increased by 2% over the same period. Although the growth in pollution was smaller, that is 0.5%, as compared to the state population growth, which is 2%.

The target of the government is to remove 55% of solid waste from landfills by 2025. In comparison to their target, they have a long way to go. Currently, the Queensland government is only able to reach 26.5% and to achieve their target, they have to formulate effective strategies for fast waste removal in Brisbane. With the right strategies and robust plans, the government will be able to reach the remaining 28.5% of its target related to diverting waste from landfills.

As per statistics, the waste diverted in the year 2022-23 was 26.5%, which is less in comparison to the previous two years in which the waste diversion rate was 27.3% and 28.4% in the years 2021-22 and 2020-2021, respectively. As per these figures, the government is failing to achieve their target, and the percentage of waste diversion is decreasing. Thus, it has become essential for the government to take the initiative and perform its tasks properly to achieve its target by the year 2025.

Besides household waste, the government aims to divert 65% of the commercial waste from landfills by 2025. In the last financial year, 2022-23, the government was able to divert 52.7% of the waste from landfills.

In addition, for the waste related to construction and demolition, the government aims to divert 75% of the waste by 2025, which the government has already achieved by reaching more than their target - 81.2% in 2022-23.

Out of the total 9.3 million tonnes of waste generated last financial year, 54% of the waste was recovered, meaning this waste was not sent to landfills. Also, the government was able to raise $394 million with an extra $45.7 million from its waste levy in the year 2022-23.