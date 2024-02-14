Boomer Benefits Claims Team Celebrates $2 Million Saved for Senior Clients
A milestone achievement in recovered claims and billing resolutionsFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boomer Benefits®, a leading advocate for seniors in the Medicare Supplement and Advantage Plan industry, is proud to announce a significant milestone in their mission to support clients. The company’s Claims Team has successfully assisted clients in recovering over $2 million in tracked Medicare claims, contributing to the company's overall achievement of saving clients over $5 million since its inception.
Boomer Benefits' Co-Founder and Medicare expert, Danielle K. Roberts, expressed gratitude for the team's accomplishments and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of their clients. "It’s inspiring to see what this team has done for the clients of Boomer Benefits. There is a threshold at which certain employees begin to take on a personal sense of pride and dedication to helping clients; this group has exemplified that personal dedication in this milestone."
Key highlights of The Boomer Benefits® Claim Team:
• Billing Discrepancy Resolution:
o The team intervenes when Boomer Benefits® clients receive bills in error, either through direct advocacy or collaborative efforts with the clients.
• Refund Assistance:
o In instances where clients are owed refunds, the team actively pursues the necessary steps to ensure clients recoup the funds they rightfully deserve.
• Validation of Client Responsibility:
o The Boomer Benefits® Claim Team places a strong emphasis on validating claims to ensure clients are informed and aware of their responsibilities for the amounts in question. This commitment to transparency helps build trust and ensures fair and accurate billing practices.
Boomer Benefits® Claim Supervisor, Amanda Sutter, points out how it is “…frightening to think how many more millions of dollars in medical bills are floating around out there due to human error.” She continues, “It’s truly an honor to work with such an incredible team that is so genuinely passionate about making sure our clients are not held financially responsible for the errors of others.”
For detailed information about how the Boomer Benefits® Claim Team assist with billing concerns, please visit boomerbenefits.com or contact Boomer Benefits® at 817-249-8600.
About Boomer Benefits®:
Boomer Benefits® is a nation-wide, award-winning, insurance agency specializing in Medigap and Advantage Plans for national carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Mutual of Omaha, and many other A-rated carriers. Licensed in 49 states, Boomer Benefits® has a Client Service Team dedicated to help clients with any Medicare issues that arise, free of charge.
