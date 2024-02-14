The volume of data now available to businesses continues to grow exponentially. When looking to extract valuable insights into their business’s performance, C-level executives (CxOs) must navigate the big data blank canvas. This requires a strategic approach, in which CxOs should define business objectives, prioritize data quality, leverage technology, build a data-driven culture, collaborate with […]

The post Facing a Big Data Blank Canvas: How CxOs Can Avoid Getting Lost in Data Modeling Concepts appeared first on DATAVERSITY.