Facing a Big Data Blank Canvas: How CxOs Can Avoid Getting Lost in Data Modeling Concepts
The volume of data now available to businesses continues to grow exponentially. When looking to extract valuable insights into their business’s performance, C-level executives (CxOs) must navigate the big data blank canvas. This requires a strategic approach, in which CxOs should define business objectives, prioritize data quality, leverage technology, build a data-driven culture, collaborate with […]
The post Facing a Big Data Blank Canvas: How CxOs Can Avoid Getting Lost in Data Modeling Concepts appeared first on DATAVERSITY.