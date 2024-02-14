Fish Processing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Fish Processing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fish processing market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $262.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the fish processing market size is predicted to reach $262.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the fish processing market is due to the growth of the aquaculture industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fish processing market share. Major players in the fish processing market include Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Skagin 3X, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Amway Corp., GEA Group, Mowi Feed AS.

Fish Processing Market Segments

• By Source: Marine, Inland

• By Species: Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, Other Species

• By Processing: Frozen, Preserved, Other Processes

• By Application: Food, Non-food

• By Geography: The global fish processing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fish processing comprises of processes involving fish and fish products from the point the fish was caught or harvested until the final product is delivered to the consumer. Additionally, fish processing includes any aquatic organism harvested for commercial purposes, whether obtained in wild fisheries, aquaculture, or fish farming. The method ensures that fish products are entirely safe for human consumption and that suitable hygienic conditions are maintained.

