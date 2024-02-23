South Florida Law Expands Across the Region
Founded in 2014, South Florida Law has recently grown to include two offices, six attorneys, and an administrative support staff.
We are excited about the growth of South Florida Law and the opportunity to better serve our clients.”CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida Law, PLLC a prominent legal firm founded in 2014 by attorneys Burton Landau and Nima Ajabshir, proudly announces its expansion and increased footprint in Florida. From its beginnings with two visionary lawyers, the firm has evolved into a team of legal professionals dedicated to serving clients with excellence throughout the entire State of Florida.
With a focus on multiple practice areas, including personal injury law, residential and commercial real estate law, construction law, estate planning, business law, homeowners and condo association law, and commercial litigation, South Florida Law has steadily grown its legal team and client base. The firm's commitment to providing top-notch legal services has fueled its expansion.
The leadership of the firm has grown as well, with the inclusion of partner Frank DelloRusso, three accomplished associates, and a skilled staff of administrators and paralegals. This strategic growth allows South Florida Law to offer comprehensive legal solutions to clients throughout the state and beyond.
In addition to increasing capabilities in all practice areas, South Florida law has also seen exponential growth in its commercial litigation practice.
"As the economy continues to expand across all sectors in South Florida, it is becoming increasingly important to partner with a firm that is experienced in commercial litigation," explains Frank DelloRusso, managing partner of the firm's commercial litigation department. "South Florida law is proud to represent and aggressively protect the interests of a wide array of clients involved in commercial disputes including corporations, property developers, investors, contractors, and residential homeowners."
South Florida Law now operates from two conveniently located offices, with one situated in Hallandale Beach and another in Coral Gables. These strategically placed offices enable the firm to efficiently cater to the diverse legal needs to its clients.
"We are excited about the growth of South Florida Law and the opportunity to better serve our clients," said Burton Landau, one of the firm's founding attorneys. "Our expansion reflects our dedication to providing exceptional legal representation in a wide range of practice areas."
Nima Ajabshir, co-founder of the firm, added, "The addition of experienced professionals to our team and the establishment of an additional office further solidify our commitment to excellence. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality legal services to our clients."
South Florida Law remains steadfast in its mission to provide personalized and effective legal solutions. With an expanded team and increased resources, the firm is well-positioned to handle complex legal matters for clients who require the services of experienced legal professionals.
For more information about South Florida Law and its practice areas, please visit www.southfloridalawpllc.com or call (954) 900-8885.
