Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,411 in the last 365 days.

CATTPAC Endorses Hardy Bullock for Re-election to Nevada County Supervisor District 5

CATTPAC announces its endorsement of Hardy Bullock for re-election to Nevada County Supervisor for District 5.

TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee (CATTPAC) proudly announces its endorsement of Hardy Bullock for re-election to Nevada County Supervisor for District 5.

CATTPAC, the political action committee of The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe (CATT), a leading voice representing contractors and construction professionals in the region, has carefully considered the candidates running for this important position and is confident that Hardy Bullock possesses the vision, leadership, and dedication necessary to continue serving the residents of Nevada County effectively.

Bullock's dedication to public service and his deep roots in the community make him a standout candidate for re-election. Having served in various capacities within the county government and actively participating in community initiatives, Bullock has established himself as a trusted leader who prioritizes the needs and concerns of Nevada County residents.

"Hardy Bullock has proven himself as a dedicated public servant with a deep understanding of the issues facing Nevada County," said Peter Greenberger, Chairperson of CATTPAC. "His track record of collaboration and his focus on creating opportunities for local contractors and businesses make him the ideal candidate to continue representing District 5 on the Board of Supervisors."

Bullock's leadership and commitment to transparent, accountable governance have earned him widespread support from residents, community leaders, and organizations across Nevada County. His collaborative approach to problem-solving and his ability to bring people together to find practical solutions are qualities that CATTPAC values and believes are essential for effective leadership.

As the voice of the construction industry in the region, CATTPAC recognizes the importance of electing leaders who understand the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. Bullock's proven track record of supporting construction projects that enhance the community's infrastructure while ensuring responsible development aligns with CATTPAC's mission to promote the interests of its members and contribute to the overall prosperity of Nevada County.

CATTPAC is proud to stand behind Hardy Bullock's candidacy and looks forward to working closely with him to address the challenges and opportunities facing Nevada County.

Edward Vento
CATTPAC
+1 530-550-9999
email us here

You just read:

CATTPAC Endorses Hardy Bullock for Re-election to Nevada County Supervisor District 5

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more