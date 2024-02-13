Visit Philadelphia Launches Weekly Curation Celebrating Good News in the City

Philadelphia, PA – February 13, 2024 – Visit Philadelphia announced the introduction of a new weekly feature designed to promote positive Philly stories and highlight the best of the city. A curated article titled “Our Favorite Philly Stories This Week” will go live on visitphilly.com every Thursday, showcasing points of Philly pride for the week. The content will encompass a wide range of topics, including news, events, fun facts, groundbreakings, people, awards, pop culture, anniversaries, openings, and more. The only requirement is that the stories evoke pride among Philadelphians, regardless of whether they strictly align with tourism-related themes.

”We’re in the good news business at Visit Philadelphia. Every single day, we’re spotlighting the many great things to see, do, taste, and touch in this awesome region of ours,” said Cathy McVey, senior vice president of strategic implementation, Visit Philadelphia. “This new weekly piece will amp up our positive storytelling efforts even more, giving residents plenty to brag about and visitors new reasons to plan a first or a repeat trip to Philly.”

In 2023, visitphilly.com experienced remarkable success, achieving its best web performance since 2019. The website garnered over 14 million pageviews and attracted more than 7 million users, marking its highest user count since 2017. Notably, the site’s “Things to Do in Philadelphia This Week and Weekend” feature alone amassed over 1 million pageviews, highlighting the effectiveness of Visit Philadelphia’s curated content in engaging audiences.

Visit Philadelphia intends to replicate this success with “Our Favorite Philly Stories This Week” by distributing it to the 230,000-plus subscribers of Visit Philadelphia’s email newsletters and promoting it across multiple marketing channels.

The Visit Philadelphia content team will uncover original “good news stories” and curate items from various sources, including local and national media outlets, social media, and content submissions. Residents and members of the press are encouraged to contribute their positive stories by sending them to [email protected].

