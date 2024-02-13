Californians can now enforce a ballot measure that seeks to protect privacy rights by allowing consumers to stop businesses from using or selling information about their location, health, race, gender or other personal details, a state appeals court ruled Friday.
California data privacy ballot measure can take effect immediately, court rules
