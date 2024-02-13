Ninth Circuit says California Supreme Court, not SCOTUS, gets last word on state labor law

In a victory for workers in California, a federal appeals court ruled Monday that employees can use a unique state law, known as PAGA, to join and sue their employers for violations of labor laws, despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting access to that law.
