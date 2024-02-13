Tsal’alh Government develops clean-energy projects

CANADA, February 13 - The Tsal’alh Government is leading clean-energy projects in the Interior with B.C. government funding to empower community members with access to more efficient and sustainable sources of energy.

Through the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund (FNCEBF), the Province is providing Tsal’alh Government with $500,000. The Nation is partnering with the Province to develop projects that champion innovation and align with the CleanBC plan to reduce emissions that cause climate change.

The FNCEBF supports clean-energy projects led by First Nations communities, such as installing heat pumps and solar roofs, as well as improving insulation in homes, energy-efficiency planning and educational events. Six First Nations partners provincewide received more than $1.8 million through the fund in this round of funding.

This new project in the Interior will include:

designing and building a solar-photovoltaic system to reduce power outages in the community and strengthen local resiliency; and

improving safety and living conditions for community members by installing energy-efficient upgrades in 23 homes.

By participating in the province’s clean-energy sector and the FNCEBF program, First Nations communities are creating economic opportunities and cleaner futures in their territories. The next intake closes April 30, 2024.

Quotes:

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“The B.C. government is working in partnership with First Nations to support resilient communities on Vancouver Island and the coast. Supported by the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund, projects like the Tsal’alh Government solar-photovoltaic system will power remote communities and create economic opportunities.”

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“The First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund supports our government’s CleanBC plan by fostering economic development while pushing back against climate change. We are partnering with First Nations throughout the province, empowering communities to move forward with projects that will create local jobs while curbing air pollution.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy –

“Collaborating with First Nations to address climate change and climate adaptation is important to all of us and is a key aspect of lasting reconciliation. Working together we create jobs, protect against future climate disasters and support First Nations in their work to safeguard and steward the environment and their communities.”

Chief Randy James, Tsal’alh First Nation –

“Thank you to the Province for funding this project that will provide clean, low-impact energy for our community. Projects that do not impact our territories while producing clean energy fit in with our vision of a sustainable future: We are a community that agrees to work together, based upon our tradition of living sustainable lives, and taking a long-term view to share and protect the land, the animals and the plants, so they can sustain future generations in perpetuity.”

Quick Facts:

Since the FNCEBF began, more than 150 First Nations communities have benefited from more than $20 million in capacity and equity funding for projects focused on clean energy, energy efficiency, fuel switching and feasibility studies.

Currently, 46 First Nations benefit from 71 clean-energy revenue-sharing agreements with B.C. that are based on new incremental revenues to government derived from water and land rents.

The Province is also funding small, grid-connected, First-Nations-led power projects to contribute to B.C.’s electricity needs through the B.C. Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative.

Learn More:

To learn about the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-clean-energy-business-fund

To learn about Clean Energy BC, visit: www.cleanenergybc.org