Temporary water outage on Feb. 28 for water line connection at Mākaha Bridge No. 3

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update for continued work on the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and 3A.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply requires a temporary water outage from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 to 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 to perform the connection of the main waterline at Mākaha Bridge 3.

This outage will affect all customers west of ʻUpena Street. Residents are advised to plan accordingly by storing water for drinking and utility purposes to last throughout the night.

Please note the 24-hour, single-lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) at Mākaha Bridge No. 3, (the bridge southeast of Kili Drive), remains in place. For up-to-date closure information, visit the project site at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha-bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

Please note all work is weather permitting. This work is subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

