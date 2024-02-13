Submit Release
Attorney General Aaron Ford Assumes AGA Chairmanship, Announces Bipartisan Chairmanship Initiative

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he has assumed the role of Chairman for the Attorney General Alliance (AGA) for 2024 and has proudly introduced his chairmanship initiative: "Empowering Consumers through Education." This comprehensive strategy addresses consumer protection by focusing on the evolving challenges faced by consumers in today's complex landscape.


"I am honored and proud to take on the chairmanship of the AGA this year, and am excited to continue the necessary, bipartisan work that this group fosters and encourages,” said AG Ford. “Consumer protection has long been one of the driving focuses of my office, and I will continue to focus on educating and empowering consumers as both your attorney general and as head of the AGA with my new initiative.”


AG Ford’s "Empowering Consumers through Education" initiative focuses on enhancing consumer knowledge and resilience and recognizes the role informed and secure consumers play in fostering fair practices, encouraging financial well-being, ensuring healthcare literacy and safeguarding digital safety. The initiative is made up of six components: consumer rights and protections; financial literacy; healthcare literacy; AI education; cyber threat awareness; and digital literacy for responsible online behavior.

The initiative is designed to foster a long-term impact to consumer knowledge through partnerships with consumer advocacy groups; government agencies; educational institutions; and industry experts.


AG Ford will showcase all components of his initiative during the upcoming AGA meeting scheduled for March 27 – 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. This event will offer opportunities to share insights, discuss strategies and foster partnerships in consumer empowerment and education. Registration details and further information about the event will be made available at a future date.


The Attorney General Alliance is nonprofit, bipartisan collective force of legal professionals dedicated to addressing critical issues facing the public and educating government officials on the rights and well-being of citizens across the United States.

