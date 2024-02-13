Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,860 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigates a Traffic Fatality in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 1:24 a.m., a vehicle driven by a man was traveling southbound in the 6100 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. After the initial crash, the vehicle struck another unoccupied vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest in the northbound lane facing west.

 

The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle died on the scene from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

 

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Francisco Efrain Sorto Mendez, of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24022023

 

 

You just read:

MPD Investigates a Traffic Fatality in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more