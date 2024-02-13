MPD Investigates a Traffic Fatality in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a single-vehicle traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday, February 12, 2024, at approximately 1:24 a.m., a vehicle driven by a man was traveling southbound in the 6100 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. After the initial crash, the vehicle struck another unoccupied vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest in the northbound lane facing west.

The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle died on the scene from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old Francisco Efrain Sorto Mendez, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24022023