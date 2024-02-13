Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Southeast Homicide

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a man for a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately 3:53 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

 

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Tyejuan Harkum of Northeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Robert Straughter, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

CCN: 23198785

