Two Electric Vehicles and a Hybrid from Fiat, RAM, and Toyota Win Latest Round of 2024 Green Car Awards
Fiat 500e Named 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year, RAM ProMaster EV Commercial Green Car of the Year, and Toyota Tacoma Green Truck of the Year
Presented since 2005, Green Car Journal’s prestigious Green Car Awards™ are widely recognized as the most important environmental awards in the automotive field.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Car Journal has awarded its coveted 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year™ honor to the all-new Fiat 500e, a right-sized electric vehicle ideal for a zero-emission urban lifestyle. In addition, the RAM ProMaster EV has been recognized as the magazine’s 2024 Commercial Green Car of the Year™ and the all-new generation Toyota Tacoma i-FORCE MAX hybrid as the 2024 Green Truck of the Year™.
— Ron Cogan, Editor and Publisher, Green Car Journal
Green Car Journal editors considered an array of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric, and internal combustion models in the process of determining finalists and award winners. All of these powertrain technologies are represented by this year’s finalists, with electrification taking a high profile.
“This year’s Fiat 500e and electric RAM ProMaster EV award winners illustrate how electrification is having an impact on the full spectrum of vehicle models today, from fun zero-emission city cars to battery powered commercial vans,” said Ron Cogan, Editor and Publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. “Taking a different strategy, Toyota’s new Tacoma aims at the specific work-and-play requirements of light truck buyers with this model’s first-ever hybrid offering.”
Fiat’s electric 500e earned Green Car Journal’s 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year™ honor with its compelling combination of efficiency, affordability, style, and zero-emission motoring. Fiat’s chic 500e, with its cool Italian vibe and fun-to-drive nature, features a sporty compact form and easy maneuverability particularly well-suited for crowded urban environments. The lightest passenger battery electric vehicle in the segment, the 500e is fast-charge capable and features 149 miles of all-electric range.
The RAM ProMaster EV full-size van, Green Car Journal’s 2024 Commercial Green Car of the Year™, is an important milestone for the brand as the first all-electric RAM model in the U.S. It’s currently offered in a delivery van configuration that’s well-suited for last-mile delivery service, with a cargo model to follow. The ProMaster EV features 524 cubic feet of cargo space, a driving range of 162 miles, and fast-charge capability.
Honored with the Green Truck of the Year™ award is the all-new Toyota Tacoma, the latest iteration of this popular mid-size pickup. Along with its notable on- and off-road capabilities, the Tacoma’s first-ever i-FORCE MAX gas-electric hybrid provides a substantial 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft torque along with the efficiency of electrification. Importantly, it delivers the dependable towing, hauling, and driving range capabilities expected of a hard-working truck, with no need to plug in.
GREEN CAR PRODUCT OF EXCELLENCE WINNERS
Rising to the top as a finalist in a Green Car Awards™ category is an honor in itself, achieved through laudable environmental attributes. These outstanding finalists receive Green Car Journal’s 2024 Green Car Product of Excellence™ award:
Urban Green Car of the Year™ finalists distinguished as Green Car Product of Excellence winners: Fiat 500e, Hyundai Kona, Kia Niro, Mazda CX-30, Chevrolet Trax.
Commercial Green Car of the Year™ finalists distinguished as Green Car Product of Excellence winners: Brightdrop ZEVO, Ford E-Transit, Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, RAM ProMaster EV, Rivian Delivery Van.
Green Truck of the Year™ finalists distinguished as Green Car Product of Excellence winners: Chevrolet Silverado EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, Toyota Tacoma.
ABOUT THE GREEN CAR AWARDS
Green Car Journal’s Green Car Awards are widely recognized as the most important environmental awards in the automotive field. First presented at a 2005 auto show press conference in Los Angeles, these prestigious awards honor new, or nearly new, models that champion greater environmental achievement while delivering the features, functionality, and value desired by new car buyers.
Winner of 13 International Automotive Media Awards and the Folio: Eddie Award for Best Consumer Automotive Issue, Green Car Journal has focused on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and environment since 1992. The digital edition of the magazine’s latest issue – which features an in-depth look at the strengths and differences of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles – can be accessed through a link on the GreenCarJournal website.
