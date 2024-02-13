AlumiTank Commissions Custom Hydraulic Press from Beckwood Press Company

Custom fuel tank manufacturer AlumiTank has acquired a specialized end cap press from Beckwood Press Company.

HARVARD, IL, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Fenton, MO, Beckwood Press Company engineers and manufactures high-quality hydraulic and servo-electric presses and automation equipment.

AlumiTank has commissioned a 350-ton 4-post deep-draw hydraulic press with a 54” square bolster from Beckwood. The press will be used to form end caps for AlumiTank’s premium custom fuel tank designs.

“AlumiTank currently owns tooling to form the end caps for the tanks we create, but we depended on others to operate the tooling for us,” said mechanical engineer Tim Hookham, AlumiTank’s Applications Supervisor.

“Having a high-quality dependable supply chain helps to serve the customer quicker with a superior product, so bringing this press in-house will give us more control over our quality and lead times to better serve our customers.”

Hookham anticipates the Beckwood press serving AlumiTank for twenty years or more. “It is important that it is robust and dependable, and that is what you see from Beckwood’s 48-year history as a great American manufacturer of presses,” he said. “They are meeting the demands of some of the toughest manufacturers in the USA, and I’m confident they will meet our demands too with this new press.”

The new machine is currently on-site at AlumiTank’s headquarters while commissioning details are finalized. AlumiTank’s first production of new end caps is projected to occur around mid to late February of 2024.

“We should have all our tooling in-house and in production by the end of the year,” Hookham said. “There are more details that will need to be aligned, but this press is the start of the journey.”

To learn more about AlumiTank, visit www.AlumiTank.com.