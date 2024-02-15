Retired Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Chief Embarks on a New Chapter as Executive Manager of Stoneridge Hospice

Executive Manager Rollie Seebert

I've spent my career dedicated to serving and protecting our community, and now I am honored to continue that service in a different capacity,” — Executive Manager Seebert

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a distinguished career in law enforcement, Rollie Seebert, former Deputy Chief of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, has taken on a new and deeply meaningful role as the Executive Manager of Stoneridge Hospice.

Executive Manager Rollie Seebert served the community with unwavering dedication and commitment during his tenure as Deputy Chief. Now, he is leveraging his leadership skills and passion for community service to bring a vital resource to individuals and families facing end-of-life challenges.

Stoneridge Hospice, under Executive Manager Seebert's guidance, has become a beacon of support and comfort for those navigating the difficult journey of terminal illness. The hospice agency was founded on principles of empathy, dignity, and a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for patients and their loved ones during a critical time.

"I've spent my career dedicated to serving and protecting our community, and now I am honored to continue that service in a different capacity," said Executive Manager Seebert. "Stoneridge Hospice represents a new chapter for me and my team, and we are devoted to providing compassionate, personalized care to individuals and families during one of life's most challenging phases."

Stoneridge Hospice offers a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of each patient, including pain management, emotional and spiritual support, and assistance for families navigating the complexities of end-of-life care. The agency is committed to fostering an environment of comfort and dignity, ensuring that every individual receives the care and attention they deserve. Prior to Stoneridge Hospice, Executive Manager Rollie owned and sat on the board of a leading Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care Agency, Southland Home Care. Prior to selling that company to a national provider, they grew it and its management team at an astounding rate. “The lessons learned from Southland have provided a foundation and framework for us to build a great company on. Stoneridge Hospice will be Arizona’s leading provider on Quality Metrics in short order”.

Executive Manager Seebert brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep understanding of community needs to this new venture. The transition from law enforcement to Healthcare is a testament to his dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Business Relations

bjoralmon@srhospice.com

480-306-8655

About Stoneridge Hospice:

Stoneridge Hospice is a Phoenix-based hospice agency founded by retired Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Chief and now Executive Manager Rollie Seebert in 2020. The agency is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care to individuals and families facing terminal illness, with a focus on enhancing quality of life and ensuring dignity throughout the end-of-life journey.

For more information, visit Stoneridgehospice.com.