South End Capital Announces Business Credit Line Program up to $500,000

Prequalify for a Business Credit Line with South End Capital in Minutes

$2.2 billion direct lender and nationwide marketplace financing platform offers emerging and expanding businesses access to affordable revolving credit.

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., is excited to unveil its Business Line of Credit Program, providing businesses nationwide with access to up to $500,000 in a revolving credit facility. With a 15-year track record as a technology-driven lender and loan marketplace, South End Capital remains committed to evolving its funding solutions to fulfill its mission of democratizing access to business capital.

Recognizing the growing demand for accessible and affordable business capital in today's rapidly changing market, South End Capital has introduced an innovative credit line program. This program empowers business owners to repeatedly draw funds for expansion, emergencies, or unforeseen expenses—all through a user-friendly online portal.

Key Features:

- Interest Rates starting at 9.99%

- Flexible Terms of up to 36 months

- No Collateral Required

- No Minimum Credit Score

- No Prepayment Penalties

- Streamlined Underwriting Process

- Same-Day Funding Options Available

South End Capital's business credit line program is accessible through its comprehensive marketplace financing platform. This platform provides prospective borrowers with the convenience of comparing up to 10 credit line offers in one place without being overwhelmed by multiple lender inquiries.

Prequalifying for a business credit line through South End Capital takes mere minutes and won't impact your credit score. Once approved, having your business credit line open is free, and you'll only incur interest and fees on the funds you use.

For more details about South End Capital's credit line program and other financing options, please visit https://southendcapital.com or reach out to Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.2 billion institution. South End Capital's innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person’s eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.