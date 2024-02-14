Truth Quotient LLC Introduces Authentification™: A Breakthrough in Autonomous Fact-Checking Technology

They as a singular pronoun

UNION BRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth Quotient LLC, a pioneering company in Maryland, proudly unveils Authentification™, an autonomous fact-checking and research tool designed to combat misinformation online.

Authentification™ represents a paradigm shift in fact-checking technology, offering users near real-time responses to simple assertions within seconds. With its unique algorithms, Authentification™ scours the internet for top-tier, verifiable information, providing users with validity scores and searchable URLs for every assertion entered, along with comprehensive citations.

Dr. John Hnatio, Chief Science Officer at Truth Quotient LLC, explains the innovation behind Authentification™, stating, "What makes Authentification™ unique is that it is not an AI platform. We wanted to ensure the integrity of information by creating algorithms that deliver only the most reliable data to users."

In a thorough market analysis, Truth Quotient LLC found no competitors to Authentification™ in terms of complete autonomy and effectiveness. While some universities and colleges are researching similar tools, Authentification™ stands as the only commercially viable option available for purchase. Truth Quotient LLC is open to collaboration with academic institutions exploring this field.

Unlike other tools that may involve human intervention, Authentification™ operates entirely autonomously, eliminating the potential for bias in the fact-checking process. Quality engineering has been integrated into the development of knowledge domains, ensuring rapid and consistent responses for users.

Authentification™ caters to a diverse demographic, including students, teachers, journalists, bloggers, researchers, fact-checking organizations, and everyday social media users. A 14-day free trial is currently available, and interested parties can use promo code TQ-2024 for a 33% discount on purchases. Feedback from users is encouraged to tailor the tool to their needs.

"Truth is just a click away with Authentification™," says Truth Quotient LLC. By empowering users to verify trending topics and combat misinformation, Authentification™ is poised to make a significant impact in the fight against online falsehoods.

For more information and to sign up for a trial, visit https://truthquotient.co/

About Truth Quotient LLC: Truth Quotient LLC is a Maryland-based company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to combat misinformation and promote truthfulness in online discourse. With a focus on autonomy and reliability, Truth Quotient LLC's flagship product, Authentification™, sets a new standard for fact-checking technology.

