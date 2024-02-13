Moldova: EU and UNDP to select 12 beneficiary communities on both banks of the Nistru River

The European Union’s Confidence Building Measures Programme, implemented by UNDP, has launched a call to select 12 communities on both banks of the Nistru River that will receive support for local development.

In the first stage, the selected 12 communities will receive consultancy to enhance the involvement of residents in local development processes, leveraging their ideas and potential. This will contribute to improving the quality of life and building trust.

In the second stage, six infrastructure projects (three projects for each bank) will be selected and funded under the European Union’s Confidence Building Measures Programme, implemented by UNDP.

Communities located in the security zone on the right bank and on the left bank of the Nistru River are eligible.

The deadline for application is 13 March.

Priority will be given to localities with previous experience in implementing development projects.

The information sessions for those interested will be conducted in Romanian and Russian: session in Romanian, 21 February, Chișinău, and session in Russian, February 20, Tiraspol.

The Confidence Building Measures Programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP, contributes to building trust among residents on both banks of the Nistru River by involving them in common development projects.

