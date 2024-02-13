Georgia: grant opportunity for infrastructure projects in Imereti and Kakheti regions

The Georgian National Network for Protection from Violence has announced a competition for financing infrastructure projects as part of the EU-funded project ‘Rapid Regional Development in Imereti and Kakheti’.

The programme aims to strengthen vulnerable groups in Imereti and Kakheti (in the six target municipalities: Zestafoni, Tskaltubo, Vani, Qvareli, Lagodekhi, Gurjaani), create a favourable environment for employment, improve the economic situation in the target municipalities, as well as promote the development of small businesses, tourism and agriculture with gender aspects taken into consideration.

The call is open for local communities.

Grants may be issued to finance such infrastructure projects that are neither covered by state/municipal programmes nor in the interests of the private sector, but would significantly improve the welfare of the local population and/or contribute to local development.

For infrastructural grants, the minimum amount of sub-grant that applicants can request is 58,000 GEL, and the maximum amount is 145,000 GEL.

The project is financed within the framework of the fourth phase of the EU ‘European Neighborhood Programme for Agriculture and Rural Development’ (ENPARD IV).

The deadline for application is 23 February.

