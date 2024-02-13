Manchin Statement on Final Passage of National Security Supplemental

February 13, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his vote for the final passage of the national security supplemental, which includes support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

“While I’m pleased the Senate came together to pass bipartisan aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, I’m extremely disappointed that the legislation excludes essential provisions to shut down the southern border and send a clear message to the world that if you come here illegally, you will be sent home. We owe it to the 18,000 men and women of the Border Patrol Union to keep working to pass this bill, and I intend to do just that.

“As the superpower of the world, we cannot abandon our allies. The United States Senate’s bipartisan national security package advances America’s interests both on the world stage and right here at home. It’s a commitment to help Ukraine fight against Putin’s unprovoked invasion and send a powerful signal to all our NATO allies, especially those along the Russian border, that we will stand strong to defend democracy. We are also making a commitment to support Israel following Hamas’ unprecedented terrorist attack. Lastly, it’s a commitment to rebuilding our own defense industrial base. I am proud to vote for peace and stability over tyranny and authoritarianism, and I urge my colleagues in the House to take up and pass this bipartisan package as quickly as possible.”