Van takes Service BC to the people

CANADA, February 13 - A new mobile service centre is increasing access to government services for people who are unable to visit a Service BC office in person.

“We have heard from many that accessing government services can be challenging for a variety of reasons,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens' Services. “We're bringing government services to the people to help everyone access the government services they need, whether it’s issuing ID to newcomers or supporting people who have been impacted by wildfires and floods.”

The mobile service centre van is in addition to the 65 Service BC offices throughout the province. The van offers the majority of the 300 government services available in an office, including renewing drivers’ licences and issuing BCID cards.

The Service BC van can be mobilized to provide additional supports to evacuation centres assisting people affected by a natural disaster, such as wildfire or flooding.

“This is a much-needed service for our community and surrounding communities,” said Lenore Reid, community advocate, Heiltsuk Tribal Council. “We were able to book 78 local residents for BCIDs, BC Services Cards and vehicle licence renewals. We received calls of thanks from community members who were so happy to receive this service and we look forward to this continued service.”

In another recent test run, the Service BC van staff received overwhelmingly positive feedback after helping a woman from a remote area obtain her first photo identification in 30 years. Providing people with easier access to photo ID can empower people attempting to move out of poverty, especially when securing housing and other supports.

“We believe that every citizen deserves access to government services that can improve their lives,” said Vicki Kipps, executive director, Maple Ridge Community Services. “We fully support the provincial government in their quest to develop a program through the new Service BC van, which will bring these essential services to those who can't access them otherwise.”

