BC Builds will deliver more lower-cost, middle-income rental homes faster

CANADA, February 13 - Linda Buchanan, mayor of City of North Vancouver –

“We have experienced significant job growth across the North Shore. But the people who keep our economy moving do not have housing options within their reach, forcing them to commute from far parts of the region. Thanks to this investment, the people who work here can become our neighbours.”

Silas White, mayor of Gibsons –

“The Town of Gibsons is thrilled and honoured to be part of the launch of BC Builds. Affordable housing is the most critical challenge in our community, so we appreciate the provincial government’s support and collaboration to add another 33 units, as well as a child care program, to the Sunshine Coast Affordable Housing Society’s first 40 units of housing at Christenson Village. The 73 units, plus child care, will go a long way to addressing our housing and workforce needs.”

Xtli’li ye’ Lydia Hwitsum, Chief of the Cowichan Tribes –

“Cowichan Tribes has been working hard to develop innovative partnerships to meet the substantial urgent housing needs in our community. One example is our current project to build two beautiful mixed-use buildings – designed to provide 199 apartment suites and ample green space for residents. I am pleased to see the provincial government stepping up with the BC Builds program and partnering with us to get these homes built.”

Jodee Dick, CEO, Khowutzun Development Corporation –

“Khowutzun Development Corporation is proud to be developing this exciting project with Cowichan Tribes and BC Builds, harmonizing the paths of industry, government, and our Nation into one true path of reconciliation is our goal at Khowutzun Development.”

Jill Atkey, CEO, BC Non-Profit Housing Association –

“BC Builds is another historic investment into much-needed workforce housing, with the Province leveraging community-held assets toward a supply solution. What’s more, we’re excited that there is a clearly defined role to for the community housing sector because the long-term affordability achieved by our sector simply can’t be matched.”

Tim Heimpel, lead steward for the Health Sciences Association; respiratory therapist, Lions Gate Hospital –

“I’ve seen the increasing cost of housing first-hand; our small, niche department has lost two amazing respiratory therapists to other provinces in the last six months alone; many other departments have been affected similarly. Having affordable, stable housing close to your workplace not only helps with retention and recruitment; but those living close by are much more likely to pick up last-minute shifts, which eases the burden of staff hospital-wide, thereby creating an overall better work environment.”

Carolyn Whitzman, adjunct professor and housing researcher, University of Ottawa –

“It is great to see the B.C. government scaling up non-market and Indigenous affordable housing on government land. Based on previous successful programs in the 1970s and 1980s, we know these homes will maintain affordability over time.”