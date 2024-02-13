Road to Trade Winds: Copenhagen, Denmark

Christopher Wilken is ITA’s Senior Commercial Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen

This is the fifth post in a blog series about the different markets that will be featured during Trade Winds Europe/Eurasia.

In less than 100 days, the International Trade Administration will lead the U.S. Government’s largest annual trade mission, Trade Winds, to six markets across Europe and Eurasia. Numerous innovative U.S. businesses representing a variety of industries participating in Trade Winds Europe/Eurasia will engage in tailored meetings and networking opportunities with foreign buyers, distributors, and investors to help U.S. businesses identify and capitalize on export opportunities.

Between May 16-17, Trade Winds Europe/Eurasia will feature a stop in Copenhagen, Denmark. If your business is looking for an advanced, high-income and highly connected market that can serve as a gateway to the Nordic region, then you should strongly consider exploring opportunities in the Danish market.

Trade and commerce have been at the heart of the U.S.-Denmark relationship since its inception. In fact, the United States and Denmark established a commercial treaty nearly 20 years before establishing formal diplomatic relations. Over the past decade, bilateral trade between our countries has steadily increased, reaching $14.5 billion in 2022, with U.S. firms playing an important role across a variety of sectors in Denmark, including information and communications technologies, business and financial services, as well as pharmaceuticals and renewable energy.

A founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Denmark has made commitments to increase defense spending to two percent of GDP, which presents expanded opportunities for U.S. companies in the commercial space technology sector, drone/unmanned aerial vehicle industry and in the defense supply chain.

Denmark has also made strong commitments to increasing its renewable energy supplies to realize its climate goals. These commitments will present new opportunities for U.S. companies with products and services in the wind energy, carbon capture, waste reduction and e-fuel production supply chains to play a leading role in Denmark’s continued green transition.

There is also demand for high quality medical devices and healthcare services to support the country’s ageing population.

Given its open market, strategic location, and strong business environment, Denmark was a compelling destination to select as a mission stop for Trade Winds Europe/Eurasia. For more information and registration for Trade Winds or the optional business-to-business matchmaking meetings in Denmark or other mission stops, please visit the Trade Winds Europe/Eurasia webpage.

