DatamanUSA consecutively wins the New Mexico Information Technology Professional Services Contract

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through this contract Dataman intends to provide services that will fulfill the information technology needs for the State of New Mexico. The contract covers the following job categories-

1. Application Support and Development Services

2. IT Project Management, Planning, & Analysis Services

3. Database Management Services and Business Intelligence

4. Geospatial Technological Services

5. End User Support Services

6. Systems Administration Services

7. Network Services

8. IT Security Services

9. IT Training Services

10. IT Business and Process Consulting Services

11. Marketing Services

12. Data Conversion Services

In the words of Nidhi Saxena, CEO DatamanUSA, “We have been working with State of New Mexico as a trusted partner for the last 16 years. Dataman has its local presence with office in Albuquerque, NM making it easily approachable and accessible for any communication with the State, and to offer services in the entire state of New Mexico. Our Account and Contract Management team is based in the Albuquerque office which helps us to service the State agencies smoothly and efficiently.

Dataman is also an incumbent on the NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Contract, which is spearheaded by the State of New Mexico. Dataman has been supporting multiple departments in the State of New Mexico, making it a priority region for us. Through the previously held IT Information Technology Professional Services Contract, Dataman helped the following state agencies-

• New Mexico Department of Information Technology.

• New Mexico Human Services Department

• New Mexico Corrections Department

About Dataman USA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services, including Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for commercial and government organizations. Over the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in deploying successful IT consulting and staffing services. Dataman has expertise in attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified consultants. We use our proven and proactive approaches, processes and tools, practiced for 23 years, to provide staff with the required skills.

