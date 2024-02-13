Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,055 in the last 365 days.

New Rochelle Toyota Is Accredited with an A+ BBB Rating

We are committed to our customers, and strive to ensure even the smallest issue is addressed immediately”
— Rich Prager
NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Rochelle Toyota has reached a full year of accreditation and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Since new management took over in October, 2022, the dealership has seen dramatic changes. Vice President Rich Prager’s number one goal was to raise the dealership’s BBB rating, which he did in a very short time. He overhauled the dealership’s processes, and demands that any issue is addressed and taken care of the moment it happens. There are no current complaints with the BBB, with the last one filed in 2022.

BBB ratings represent the BBB's opinion of how the business is likely to interact with its customers. The BBB rating is based on information BBB is able to obtain about the business, including complaints received from the public. BBB seeks and uses information directly from businesses and from public data sources. BBB assigns ratings from A+ (highest) to F (lowest). *

"We are committed to our customers, and strive to ensure even the smallest issue is addressed immediately" said Rich Prager, VP. "There is absolutely no reason to be rated less than an A+, unless you don’t do your job."

New Rochelle Toyota, located at 47 Cedar Street in New Rochelle, offers new Toyota vehicles, a range of quality pre-owned vehicles, an extensive parts department, as well as a top notch service department. More information can be found at www.newrochelletoyota.com.

Rich Prager
New Rochelle Toyota
+1 9145768000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

New Rochelle Toyota Is Accredited with an A+ BBB Rating

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more