Breacher.ai AND DeepTrust ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO COMBAT DEEPFAKE THROUGH DETECTION

Cybersecurity Advanced Digital Forensics & Detection for Deepfake

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepTrust AI and Breacher.ai are excited to announce a new partnership that will help businesses detect, respond and recover from the emerging threat of Deepfake AI attacks.

Generative AI based attacks have accelerated drastically in the past year and pose an immediate threat to businesses of all sizes. Phishing and social engineering supercharged by AI spread misinformation and deception, in hyper-realistic targeted attacks, at a speed and scale that hasn’t been seen before. This technology is available today, and its impact cannot be overstated. As generative AI continues to improve rapidly, the ability to determine what is AI generated and what is real will only become increasingly difficult.

To address this threat, DeepTrust AI and Breacher.ai are excited to offer a joint solution, DeepBreach, offering an improved layered defense against deepfakes. With DeepTrust and Breacher.ai, companies have the ability to detect Deepfake Audio and additionally submit for forensic analysis to determine if content is authentic or generated by AI.

With the DeepTrust tech stack and Breacher.ai combined offering, using both AI and human review, businesses can determine (with high confidence) whether Cyberattacks are human or machine generated. This provides security teams and end users with an extra barrier of protection and analysis for rising AI threats.

Forward looking, this joint solution offering will integrate with leading video conferencing solutions to detect Deepfake via API integration into an existing tech stack.

With Breacher.ai and DeepTrust, users and security teams have a direct line for Deepfake forensic investigation. This helps businesses combat deepfake phishing, social engineering, sextortion, fraud and various other emerging threats from AI generative content.

DeepBreach is a fully managed offering combining the expertise and technology of both companies to help security teams and users combat the rise in AI based phishing and social engineering. The joint solution called DeepBreach allows companies to verify Deepfake Audio today. Integration and managed detection of Deepfake Audio is coming soon.

Sign up now for our waitlist or contact us if you want to join our early release.

You can sign up for updates or join our early release here: https://breacher.ai/deepbreach

About Breacher.ai:

Breacher.ai helps businesses combat evolving threats: From AI-based social engineering to mobile attacks, and helps companies bridge security gaps. Breacher.ai tests the human and mobile perimeter and educates users to prevent breaches, please visit https://www.breacher.ai/.

About DeepTrust:

DeepTrust verifies content and identity using advanced AI detection models. Their flagship product is their voice clone detection model trained to discern human speech from fake speech via voice patterns undetectable to the human ear. For further information, please visit deeptrustai.com.

Schedule a call today: 4079000799