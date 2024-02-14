Submit Release
CMTYS: The Renaissance of Online Communities and Its Billion-Dollar Potential

John-Fabian Peters, founder of the Meta Community Manager System CMTYS

John-Fabian Peters - CMTYS Founder

Logo of CMTYS - the community management platform for games and communities

CMTYS Community Manager Platform

Online communities and the gaming market need to be managed in manageable groups. A billion-dollar potential.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A captivating glimpse into the burgeoning universe of online communities, captured by John Fabian Peters, the visionary founder of CMTYS.

In a world shaped by digital connections, the unassuming heroes, the administrators, have emerged as true key figures. With over 15 years of intensive experience in this realm, I have witnessed administrators not only shaping communities but also exerting an extraordinary exponential influence.

They are the engines driving the wheels of online communities. Winning an administrator can mean that hundreds of paying members follow suit. Their expertise and dedication foster a vibrant environment where members inspire each other, provide mutual motivation, and share valuable content.

CMTYS.com, an ambitious project by John Fabian Peters, takes a revolutionary approach to the world of administrators. It offers an all-in-one tool that empowers administrators to manage and develop their communities, opening new horizons for their growth and effectiveness.

The market for CMTYS.com is enormous!

A look at the current giants of the online community market underscores the potential of this sector. Discord, the dynamic platform for group communication, experienced an impressive increase from 100 million to over 140 million monthly active users from 2020 to 2022. Facebook Groups, a cornerstone of social networking, boasted over 1.8 billion active members worldwide in 2020.

These figures speak volumes about the growing importance and value of online communities in our interconnected world. In this multifaceted ecosystem, CMTYS.com undoubtedly has the potential to capture a significant share of this billion-dollar market and significantly shape the future of online communities.

