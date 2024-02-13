Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces over $8 Million in Grants to Support Greater Food Access in Massachusetts 

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced $8.2 million to support greater food access to residents in underserved Massachusetts communities. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) is awarding the Urban Agriculture Program, the Local Food Policy Council Program, the Massachusetts Food Ventures Program, and Local Food Purchase Assistance Plus Program grants to 42 businesses and organizations that will help strengthen the local food system and address food insecurity. The four programs are essential to increasing the production of locally grown food, supporting local food policy councils and food working groups, expanding retail and distribution channels, and distributing locally grown food to underserved communities across Massachusetts.

“One of the most effective ways to combat hunger and food insecurity in our state is to strengthen our local food systems,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re proud to support our community leaders who are at the heart of these critical initiatives that help to make sure that everyone, no matter where they live, has access to fresh, healthy, and locally grown food.”

“A strong local economy and vibrant, thriving communities aren’t possible if residents don’t have access to locally sourced produce and food,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “By breaking down these barriers in our underserved neighborhoods, we’re creating a more just food system that benefits us all. We are thrilled to be able to provide the resources necessary through these programs to assist our cities and towns.”

The Urban Agriculture Program supports urban agriculture initiatives in cities of all sizes in Massachusetts. The grants will fund projects to expand urban farms and community gardens to increase their capacity for food production, allowing them to provide more fresh, healthy, local food to their low- to-moderate income communities.

The Local Food Policy Council Program enhances the work of existing and newly forming local food policy councils and food working groups across Massachusetts to accelerate development, increase capacity, and facilitate connections and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning to support the local food system, as well as build on the Massachusetts Local Food Action Plan.

The Massachusetts Food Ventures Program helps increase access by funding food processing infrastructure, distribution channels, and retail outlet strategies at local food enterprises. Awardees will receive funds for capital expenditures ranging from specialized equipment needed to scale up food production to food packaging and commercial kitchen/incubator space. These projects will also foster job creation and expansion of food access and distribution in low- to moderate-income areas.

The Local Food Purchase Assistance Plus Program prioritizes the resiliency of the local food system’s supply chain by ensuring that food grown in Massachusetts makes its way into underserved communities, emphasizing on sourcing food from socially disadvantaged farmers and producers. The program is funded through a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“These programs will put Massachusetts further on the path to greater food security and economic prosperity and achieving our climate goals,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “The more food grown here, the less reliance we will have on importing from other parts of the country and world, ultimately decreasing our carbon footprint.”

“Combined, these four MDAR programs make our local food system more resilient by increasing food production in areas that have traditionally been food deserts,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “As farmers continue to face challenges from several external factors like the weather and labor issues, we’re able to respond by helping to build a foundation that addresses food insecurity and creates the conditions for our farming community to increase their production that will improve our agricultural industry and open the door to more options and access for our consumers.”

"The Hampden district is no stranger to food insecurity, an issue that impacts individuals from all ages and walks of life," said State Senator Adam Gomez (D-Springfield). "Strengthening our local food systems incentivizes residents to purchase their produce from urban farms and community gardens, a common practice that fosters greater public health and economic security for the region. I am thankful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for bolstering food production in the cities of Chicopee and Springfield."

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to providing these much-needed resources to local organizations in underserved communities is vital,” said State Representative Russell Homes (D-Boston). “These organizations work together to build a strong ecosystem that provides fresh fruits and vegetables in low-income communities. We see the fruits of their efforts in the local winter and summer farmers markets. These markets provide opportunities for all members of the community. They also provide a wonderful opportunity for neighbors to meet each other in fun and engaging activities.”

The following are the Urban Agriculture Program grant recipients for 2024:

Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation - Dorchester, MA: $10,000

This Urban Farm will use this award to upgrade its farm’s high tunnels and greenhouse and purchase materials for food production. The site continues to optimize its production space with innovative use of the compact farm.

Green Roots - Chelsea, MA: $12,973

This organization will improve and add infrastructure to community food production sites in low to moderate-income neighborhoods. Several community gardens will expand their growing capacity and double its growing capacity for the community.

Groundwork Southcoast - New Bedford, MA: $15,000

The non-profit community garden will use this grant for tools and materials to upgrade the community garden and increase food production. This is the third grant for Groundwork Southcoast, which has worked with the City of New Bedford to create and expand gardens for the surrounding community.

Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department - Plymouth, MA: $20,000

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department Farm will increase food production with an innovative expansion project. This award will be used for the creation of an aquaponics facility and training center. All food produced will be donated to low- to moderate-income community members.

Round Table - Boston, MA: $15,000

This non-profit operation continues to expand and provide opportunities for this South Boston community. Funds will be used to build a new garden site for constituents and to expand the infrastructure at its current garden.

2gether We Eat - Worcester, MA: $5,823

The non-profit farm, operating in a “freight farm” on the property of the Vernon Hill School, will use funding for a storage and operations shed. The food grown at this site is donated to senior centers and social service agencies and serves as a teaching facility at the school for students interested in hydroponics.

UMASS Lowell - Lowell, MA: $48,183

In partnership with Mill City Grows, UMass Lowell will expand its food production capacity to continue to serve low-income communities in Lowell. They will purchase watering systems, germination chambers, and greenhouse infrastructure for enhanced food production.

The following are the Local Food Policy Council Program grant recipients for 2024:

Allston Brighton Health Collaborative – Brighton, MA: $20,000

Allston Brighton Health Collaborative will establish and coordinate a Food Access Working Group for Boston’s second-largest neighborhood. The group will draw from their network, which includes community members, neighborhood organizations, and city staff. They will review existing data and assessments, establish shared values, priorities, and objectives, and develop action plans to increase culturally relevant, healthy, local, and affordable food options.

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension – Barnstable, MA: $20,000

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod will address food security needs with their community partners network to make its food system more resilient and sustainable. They will assess food access and create a strategic plan to align the organizations’ efforts. They will identify revenue-generating business models to support the food system. These initiatives will cultivate and deepen the relationships in the food supply chain at the state, regional, and local level.

City of Chelsea - Chelsea, MA: $20,000

The City of Chelsea will develop a food action plan informed by local initiatives that build on a community vision and outlines strategic implementation actions for Chelsea food leaders. Project activities will include hiring a consultant to complete a food action plan based on community engagement and evaluation of existing food access data. The food action plan will have implementation steps and a timeline.

City of Lynn - Lynn, MA: $20,000

The City of Lynn will implement the core affordability-focused recommendations of its ongoing Community Food Assessment. They will empower the City’s newly formed Food Policy Council’s infrastructure with outreach and engagement, administrative/capacity support, and stipends for resident engagement. An outreach campaign will promote community food resources with culturally relevant messages via social media and print. A multilingual website will be developed.

Collaborative for Educational Services – Greenfield, $20,000

The Collaborative for Educational Services will support resident training for food system leadership roles, develop an alternative payment and staffing model to support leadership roles, and fund an annual retreat to set food policy priorities and build connections and relationships across partners. These efforts will build the capacity of those most impacted by food insecurity in the food system to actively and effectively engage in collective action to transform the food system to be more localized, sustainable, affordable, and culturally responsive.

Growing Places – Leominster, MA: $16,271

Growing Places will build on existing efforts to create an equitable, sustainable, and accessible North Central MA food system is working with Growing Local Food Works. Their work will bolster local agricultural assets by filling gaps limiting farmers' ability to scale their agribusinesses and residents from equitably accessing local healthy food. They will increase the awareness of the local food system and develop an accessible and inclusive orientation and onboarding process for diverse food system community members to participate in developing solutions actively.

Hilltown CDC - Chesterfield, MA: $14,065.67

The Hilltown CDC will assess food access points to create a brochure highlighting local farms, grocery stores, free meal programs, and food pantries. The brochure will be distributed to businesses, health centers, schools, the Hilltown Food Policy Council, and online platforms. Funding will also support a Hilltown Food Assessment and winter meetings with farmer/food producer working groups to focus on distribution, production, and environmental issues affecting the rural food system.

Just Roots – Greenfield, MA: $15,267

The Franklin County Food Council will create a venue for information sharing, expand the types of entities and stakeholders engaged in membership, and increase the capacity of both the Council and the Steering Committee. Professional educational development will support decision-making structures. Frameworks for updating information will be explored to help decisions that benefit all stakeholders in this unique, rural, and agriculturally significant area.

Marion Institute – Marion, MA: $20,000

The Southcoast Food Policy Council team will refine and promote its “Food System Education Campaign.” Funds will support planning for monthly meetings for the 30-member Community Advisory Board and four Working Groups. Campaign work will include program content refinement to include food security with key points highlighted through social media messages, including a “Journey of Food on the South Coast” video. Planning and outreach will support an Eat Local Southcoast Challenge.

Mill City Grows – Lowell, MA: $20,000

Mill City Grows work will support a second year of operations of the Community Food Partnership of Lowell, a member-led group focusing on food policy across the city. They plan to increase diverse membership through informational events and open forums, double the number of SNAP outreach partners, and identify infrastructure improvements to create a year-round farm stand to increase access to healthy, fresh, local foods. Food benefit users will be able to increase their purchasing power.

Mystic Valley YMCA – Malden, MA: $20,000

The Mystic Valley YMCA will support a second year of the Medford Food Justice Council to address the root causes of food insecurity and to improve the resilience of Medford's local food system. They will increase Council membership and engagement, improve nutritional security through expanding partnerships and community engagement, and provide educational opportunities for staff and Council members via workshops, conferences, and training sessions.

Salem Food for All – Salem, MA: $18,529

This award will allow Salem Food for All to advance its work in the community and continue to build its capacity to provide community members and city leadership with data and resources to improve access to healthy, affordable, and culturally relevant foods. They will create a multilingual community food access resource guide for both print and online distribution. They will rebrand and develop a new logo as they implement the Salem Community Food Assessment recommendation and work plan. They will host a “Longest Table” community meal event, free for all Salem community members.

Town of Ware - Ware, MA: $20,000

The Town of Ware will further expand and develop the Quaboag Valley Food Policy Council’s vision to connect local resources, provide education about nutritious food, promote and advocate for local food availability, increase community and public awareness, and improve the local food system for all. The Town of Ware Councils serves the towns of Belchertown, Brimfield, Brookfield, East Brookfield, Holland, Monson, North Brookfield, Palmer, Wales, Ware, Warren, and West Brookfield. This work will expand the area to include the towns of Ludlow, Wilbraham, Barre, Hardwick, New Braintree, and Spencer.

The following are the Massachusetts Food Ventures Program grant recipients for 2024:

Boston Area Gleaners – Acton, MA: $100,000

Funds will be used to purchase a 53' refrigerated trailer to expand BAG's storage and transportation infrastructure to increase distribution of products. This investment will play a significant role in Boston Food Hub’s ability to increase year-round access to Massachusetts-grown, affordable, fresh, surplus farm produce.

Elliot Farm, LLC – Lakeville, MA: $250,000

This award will facilitate the build-out of a new food storage, packing, and processing facility, expanding the farm's ability to store fresh food and market more produce and bring greater access to low- and moderate-income communities.

Fruit Fair – Chicopee, MA: $250,000

This award will pay for infrastructure improvements for food storage, cold storage, and food distribution for this commercial enterprise. Fruit Fair’s investments have had a tremendous impact on Chicopee and surrounding communities.

Growing Places – Leominster, MA: $30,000

Growing Places will use their funding for the expansion of their food hub, with infrastructure buildout of buildings and purchasing delivery vehicles. Improvements will be beneficial to surrounding communities and farmers.

Red Shirt Farm – Lanesborough, MA: $50,000

Grant funds will be used for infrastructure costs the as this business completes its farm store and commercial kitchen, serving the greater community with fresh produce and new value-added products.

Urban Food Initiative (DBA Daily Table) – Boston, MA: $70,000

Award will finance cold storage build-out to maintain the store’s cold chain production to retail, allowing Daily Table to provide a greater volume of food in this food-insecure community.

The following are the Local Food Purchase Assistance Plus grant recipients for 2024:

Amherst Survival Center – Amherst, MA: $430,000

The Amherst Survival Center (ASC) will strengthen the local food system by connecting local producers with area residents facing food insecurity. Through their Farm to Pantry Project, ASC aims to provide fresh, local, and culturally appropriate food for free to roughly 2,600 individuals monthly over the life of the grant. Because of the strong existing infrastructure, ASC is able to put the vast majority of their award towards food purchasing with a focus on socially disadvantaged farmers, boosting the local agriculture sector as well. Through partnerships and conversations sustained before, during, and after the grant, strategies will be identified to maintain the work beyond the grant.

Berkshire Grown – Great Barrington, MA: $750,000

Berkshire Grown is collaborating with Berkshire Bounty to expand their Berkshire Farm to Food Access Partnership working across Western MA. This successful partnership with the regional Buy Local group works to provide a consistent outlet for locally grown produce and, through a strong network of existing partnerships across Berkshire County, deliver the produce to nearly two dozen sites.

Boston Area Gleaners – Acton, MA: $750,000

With a strong existing network of farmers and hunger-relief agencies across eastern Massachusetts, Boston Area Gleaners (BAG) will get fresh, local products to areas that need them most. By leveraging existing infrastructure, BAG will focus on the immediate needs of families who lack access to fresh produce, while supporting small, socially disadvantaged farmers. The services BAG offers to growers and consumers across the state include pick-up, storage, and delivery of fresh, local products.

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension – Barnstable, MA: $750,000

Cape Cod has a unique food system, and the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension (CCCE) is designed to support all producers. Through their Land and Sea Initiative, CCCE will purchase fresh-grown produce from a network of land farms across Cape Cod, along with seafood caught by Cape Cod fishers. CCCE will utilize the broad range of products available on Cape Cod to meet the diverse needs and wants of the consumers at food pantries and meal sites across the Cape.

Coastal Foodshed – New Bedford, MA: $750,000

Coastal Foodshed is partnering with multiple members of the South Coast’s emergency food network to distribute fresh, local food to residents across the region. Coastal Foodshed leverages its existing infrastructure and connections as the region’s food hub to efficiently coordinate sources and distribute large volumes of local food to those who need it.

Gardening the Community – Springfield, MA: $177,000

Gardening the Community will distribute fresh, local vegetables through a CSA to five distribution sites in the greater Springfield area. This will provide produce to over 300 individuals in environmental justice communities throughout the life of the grant. Gardening the Community plans to expand its purchasing base, supporting local, socially disadvantaged farmers entering commercial wholesale markets, some for the first time.

Grow Food Northampton - Northampton, MA: $300,000

Grow Food Northampton (GFN) will partner with local, community-owned food cooperative River Valley Co-op (RVC) on the Nourishing Our Community Project to purchase produce from a strong network of socially disadvantaged farmers and distribute this food across the greater Northampton area. GFN and RVC will use a variety of distribution models, including working with existing distribution partners, operating a free mobile market, and continuing their Food for All program. Additionally, they plan to purchase from lessees on the GFN Community Farm, most of whom self-identify as socially disadvantaged.

Growing Places – Leominster, MA $487,687

Growing Places is spearheading the LFW Fresh Box Plus program to continue the success of the Fresh Box program started by the Local Food Works (LFW) coalition of more than 130 local food system partners in North Central MA. This partnership will bring the food directly to consumers through a network of distribution partners and mobile distribution sites.

Hilltown CDC - Chesterfield, MA: $200,000

Hilltown CDC will utilize the LFPA Plus funds to expand their successful free “Help Yourself” fridge, CSA shares, and food pantry distributions. Hilltown CDC plans to utilize the existing infrastructure and systems in place at partner farms, providing them funding to offer their CSA shares to low-income community residents and direct connections with local food pantries. This approach will allow them to put all awarded funds into food purchases, directly benefitting the farmers across central and western Massachusetts.

Merrimack Valley Food Bank – Lowell, MA: $50,000

The Merrimack Valley Food Bank (MVFB) will use LFPA Plus funds to purchase and distribute food year-round to their network of 100 food pantries, meal sites, temporary residence homes, and many other food distribution sites in 33 communities throughout the Merrimack Valley. Being small, MVFB is able to meet consumer needs and wants through its diverse network of growers across the region.

Northampton Survival Center - Northampton, MA: $50,000

The Northampton Survival Center (NSC) will expand its food purchase and distribution power through new partnerships with farmers, producers, and food distribution centers with the LFPA Plus funds. NSC is an emergency food provider with a network of pantries across greater Northampton. With LFPA Plus funds, NSC will be able to provide consumers at various food distribution sites with more options and culturally relevant produce sourced from local farmers.

Northeast Organic Farming Association, MA Chapter – Barre, MA: $717,115

The Northeast Organic Farming Association, MA Chapter (NOFA-MA) will expand its successful CSA-based FarmShare program started last year. NOFA-MA will focus on Springfield and Berkshire County as they connect consumers directly with socially disadvantaged farmers through CSA-style boxes. By providing transportation, NOFA-MA is able to expand the reach of consumers for the farmers and provide more options to the consumers.

Nourishing the North Shore – Newburyport, MA: $123,750

Nourishing the North Shore (NNS) works to purchase and distribute food by delivering food to a network of consumer-facing organizations, operating a successful mobile market, and sourcing CSA-type boxes for direct farm-to-consumer food delivery. This three-pronged food delivery system allows NNS to meet consumers’ needs as they arise and broaden their partnerships with farmers as they source various food items from farmers across Essex County.

The Salem Pantry – Salem, MA: $515,000

The Salem Pantry (TSP) acts as a direct-to-consumer food pantry, offers home delivery, conducts a mobile market, and distributes food to an array of smaller organizations across northeastern MA and the Merrimack Valley. By supporting a broad range of services to farmers and consumers alike, the LFPA Plus funds will have a broad impact in Salem and the rest of the northeast region of the state. Through this grant, TSP will partner with more farmers in Essex County and create new partnerships with more farmers to offer more fresh, local produce to consumers.

World Farmers – Lancaster, MA: $750,000

World Farmers will use their LFPA Plus award to continue supporting more than 60 commercial farmers across their network. Many of these farmers are immigrants or refugees and came through the array of World Farmers programs. Their distribution efforts focus on low-income and food-insecure communities via consumer-facing partners, often based in the same communities the farmers live in.

YMCA of Greater Boston – Boston, MA: $310,915

The YMCA of Greater Boston (YGB) aims to grow its food distribution efforts by expanding its local produce options through greater collaboration with MA farmers and producers. Through 45 distribution partners, YGB will utilize a mobile market and grocery bag distribution system to bring fresh, local, and culturally relevant food to low-income communities across Boston.

###