Just 3 More Weeks to Celebrate Women and Party for Good with Recruiting for Good

Love to Party for Good...Do Something Good in LA, Join The Sweetest Foodie Celebrations Made Just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund causes.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Parties to Celebrate Women's Day in LA on Friday, March 8th; continuing to party with celebrations on March 9th, and 10th.R4G, the staffing agency is also celebrating; ' Love to Support Girl Causes !' Girls who have successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs; are invited to create their own sweet causes.Girls Design Tomorrow; sweet talented girls in LA/NJ are creating meaningful causes to support creative projects, dance, 'kickass for a cause,' sports, and sweet clubs.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Our staffing agency, will work to generate proceeds by delivering recruiting services. And we are rewarding referrals with $1,000 donations to support girl causes and $1,000 dining gift cards!" Love to Celebrate Women Parties; are for talented, sweet, foodies who love to do some GOOD (men and women).AboutStaffing Agency, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring The Sweetest Parties to Celebrate Women's Day in LA for the last three years www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.Since 2021, Recruiting for Good's Founder Carlos Cymerman has been mentoring exceptionally talented girls to discover their passion, develop leadership skills, learn positive values, grow from within (presence, self confidence) to create solutions for a better future. Our Girls Design Tomorrow, girls are creating their own social causes, and Recruiting for Good will help fund them thru the sweetest 1for1 solution rewarding referrals with $1000 donations and $1000 dining gift cards. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion+Purpose+PlayHave a Sweet Restaurant, love to support girls, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to girl's creative projects, team participation, or travel and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Good for You+Community Too!Love to Support Girls! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund and sponsor meaningful experiences for girls. After successfully participating in referral program earn $1,000 to sponsor a girl's creative project, team participation (cheer, dance, robotics, or sports), or travel (school, sports, summer camp, or Girls Scouts); and earn sweet $1,000 dining gift card. www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Have a daughter/grand daughter who loves to write? Earn a sponsored opportunity to get published on LAParent.com. Just participate in Recruiting for Good.

14 Year Old BooksandLooks has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the last three years doing sweet reviews; she now created her own cause We dance for Good!