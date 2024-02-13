Realty ONE Group's Nationwide Expansion Across Canada

Realty ONE Group offices opening Canada-wide

UNlocking UNlimited possibilities. Unleashing a Wave of Innovation and Growth

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty ONE Group, the UNBrokerage known for its modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand, proudly announces the growth of its franchising across Canada. Following an exceptional response and overwhelming demand, Realty ONE Group has now made its bold mark as a national real estate brand in Canada, with 4 offices opened in the last year and more coming soon. The success story began with the expansion into Eastern Canada in 2022, and the momentum has surged with an eagerness to open more doors, literally and metaphorically, from coast to coast. With the merger of Eastern and Western Canada, “Realty ONE Group Canada” has united the brand across the whole country.

The UNBrokerage concept has ignited a revolution in the real estate landscape, spreading like wildfire and capturing the imagination of real estate professionals across the nation. With an UNwavering commitment to innovation, service excellence, and a dynamic COOLTURE, Realty ONE Group has become ONE of the fastest-growing and sought-after brands in the industry.

"This is not just an expansion; It's a testament to the resilience and power of the UNBrokerage. Realty ONE Group is not merely opening doors; we are breaking down barriers and redefining the real estate experience. Our journey in Canada has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to share the UNBrokerage magic with even more ambitious real estate professionals and communities." said Vicki Schmidt, CEO of Realty ONE Group Canada.

Harrison Milborne, President of Realty ONE Group Canada added, "Our pursuit of change with our UNtraditional model and commitment to our ONE Purpose – opening doors across the globe – has propelled us to the forefront of the industry. As we continue on this exciting journey across Canada, we are poised to create a network of offices that will not just embrace the UNBrokerage philosophy but will elevate it to new heights."

Realty ONE Group Canada has strategically invested in its infrastructure, ensuring extraordinary service and support for existing and future franchise owners. The company offers a comprehensive end-to-end technology solution designed to empower agents and owners, leveraging AI integrations and advanced analytics for enhanced efficiency. Serving as a true Business in a Box solution, Realty ONE Group Canada offers a robust suite of tools and resources meticulously tailored to thrive in today's ever-evolving market landscape. Their proprietary platforms and commitment to continuous improvement underscore its status as an industry leader.

The UNBrokerage is more than a brand; it's a movement that empowers individuals and communities attracted to its unique COOLture. Expect an impactful partnership, creating value through a network of offices spanning the breadth of Canada. The era of the UNBrokerage is here, and Realty ONE Group Canada invites ambitious real estate professionals to join them in shaping the future of real estate.

About Realty ONE Group International:

Realty ONE Group International is a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand in real estate. With a focus on opening doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time – Realty ONE Group has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 20 countries and territories. The UNBrokerage concept, coupled with superior business coaching through ONE University and cutting-edge technology like zONE, has positioned Realty ONE Group as a leader in the industry. For 3 consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list. and named Top Recession Proof Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise, Top Franchise for Women and the Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

For franchising inquiries, please contact franchising@realtyonegroupcanada.com or visit realtyonegroupcanada.com

For media inquiries, please contact Loveleen Dhiman at loveleen@realtyonegroupcanada.com

Realty ONE Group Canada ONEHub in Toronto