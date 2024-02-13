Space Electronics Systems Leader Trident Systems to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Trident Systems, a LightRidge Solutions Company and a leader in multi-function space electronics and integrated C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) solutions, is investing $3.7 million to expand capacity at its operation in Fairfax County for the production of space electronic systems for the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, and U.S. Intelligence Community. The project will create roughly 50 new jobs.

“Trident Systems’ expansion demonstrates the strength of the Commonwealth’s aerospace and tech ecosystem.” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This homegrown Fairfax County company has grown its business in the Commonwealth for nearly 30 years, and its continued innovation in space electronics is at the heart of this production expansion to serve the defense and intelligence communities.”

“The Commonwealth offers the location, infrastructure, and robust workforce to provide fertile ground for start-ups, and Trident’s success over three decades is a prime example of what can be accomplished in Virginia with all the right assets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “I congratulate all the partners involved in securing this project that will create approximately 50 high-tech new jobs for local citizens.”

“Trident’s rapid growth providing unique solutions that maximize our customer’s mission impact enabled the need for this higher-volume production facility. We are excited to expand our presence in Virginia supporting our nation's critical space needs,” said Lorin Hattrup, General Manager, Trident Systems. “Our new production facility will allow us to support a range of products on rapid timelines while maintaining affordability.”

“Congratulations to the entire Trident Systems team as you expand your operations and continue to prosper here in Northern Virginia,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Your growth is yet another shining example of how companies supporting mission-critical operations in the space sector innovate and thrive in Fairfax County.”

“I am excited that Trident Systems and VEDP are partnering to bring these significant investments and jobs to the 36th Senate District,” said Senator Stella Pekarsky. “These partnerships will continue to expand Virginia’s role as a hub for high-tech industry, which will help our local economy grow and prosper. Partnerships like these will continue to help our region grow and support hard-working Virginia families.”

“The decision by Trident Systems to expand in Fairfax County is a great indicator of Virginia’s ability to foster new business and innovation,” said Delegate Karrie K. Delaney. “Especially as Chair of the House Transportation Committee, and Co-Chair of the General Assembly Aviation Caucus, I am excited to see this continued investment in the Commonwealth by a company that will create great aerospace jobs and commend both the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority for their work to secure this project.”

Trident Systems, a LightRidge Solutions Company, has cemented its reputation for over three decades as a leader in multi-function space electronics and integrated C4ISR solutions. Using a rapid response, radiation effects-mitigated design approach for deployment in harsh environments, Trident has delivered semi-custom, high-performance RF and processing solutions at significantly lower cost than traditional space products. For more information, visit www.tridsys.com.

Trident has been engaged with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) International Trade team since 2015 utilizing various programs and service offerings and is a 2020 graduate of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. VALET assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

VEDP worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Trident System’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.